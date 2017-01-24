Biracial Twins Born With Different Skin Colors & No One Thinks They’re Sisters: ‘It’s So Rare’

Courtesy of Facebook

This is absolutely amazing! A set of adorable twin girls born in Quincy, Illinois, quickly captured the internet’s heart by definitively proving that not all twins — or siblings for that matter — have to look alike! After all, while the sisters share the same mom & dad, they have very different skin colors, which is super ‘rare.’

Kalani and Jarani Dean, twin sisters born nine months ago, remind us all that differences are both beautiful and adorable! Although they share the same parents and were even born at the same time, the two girls have different skin colors. Kalani takes after her white mother Whitney Meyer and is very light, while Jarani takes after her black father Thomas Dean and has much darker skin.

“We’re chromosome twins,” Whitney wrote in a photo of the girls on Facebook, which ended up going viral. “Kalani (on left) is light with blue eyes and Jarani (on right) is the darker one with brown eyes. This is rare but so awesome to share!” And we could not agree more! In fact, the BBC reports that interracial couples who are expecting twins have a 1 in 500 chance their children will be born with two different skin colors! However, it IS possible, which is why Kalani takes after her mom and Jarani inherited her dad’s darker complexion.

“No one believes they’re twins,” Whitney told US Weekly. “When we go out in public, people will start looking at them because I dress them identical and I can tell they’re confused.” But while Whitney may dress the little ones in matching outfits, their similarities end there. “Kalani, we call her Lani, is our loud child, She is crawling everywhere and going nonstop,” Whitney revealed. “J doesn’t like to move. She just wants to be held, and she loves to eat.”

Admittedly though, Whitney was shocked — to say the least — when she first saw her daughters after giving birth to them! “I asked the doctor why Kalani’s skin was so white!” the mom-of-three recalled. “I couldn’t figure out why she looked so different from her sister.” The two could not be cuter though, and we love how they’ve melted hearts all across the web!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed by Kalani and Jarani? Aren’t they adorable?

