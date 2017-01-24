Bimba Bose Dead: Spanish Singer Loses Cancer Battle At 41 & Fans Are Devastated

REX/Shutterstock

We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of Bimba Bose’s passing. The Spanish singer and model had been battling breast cancer for two years when she died at the age of 41 on Jan. 23.

Bimba Bose tragically lost her long fought battle with breast cancer at the young age of 41 years old on Jan. 23. Her family confirmed the news with the following statement: “Bimba Bose has died this morning surrounded by her loved ones after a long, brave and heroic fight against cancer. The family asks to respect their privacy in these difficult times and thanks everyone for their support.”

When this heartbreaking news was announced, fans of the singer immediately started flooding Twitter, sharing their devastation over the story and sending well wishes to Bimba’s family. See some of their messages here:

My deepest condolences to the family and love ones of Bimba Bose may she Rest In Peace — Mario Basulto (@KellanCullen) January 24, 2017

There will be so many singings tonight in heaven! #bimbabose elconfidencial — WIN! NEW GALAXY S7! (@giveawaymasi) January 23, 2017

I'm devastated by the death of Bimba Bosé, cancer may win this battle but it won't win the war. You were an inspiration for all the womens — Blanca Padilla fan (@BlancaPadillaEs) January 23, 2017

Bimba started her career as a model, and has appeared on various magazine covers, including Vogue, as well as on runways in major cities like New York and Paris. She began singing later on in her career, forming a group called The Cabriolets in 2007.

The late 41-year-old also recorded a song with her late uncle, singer Miguel Bose, in 2007. “Como un Lobo” was on Miguel’s album Papito, and they performed it at the 2007 Latin Grammy Awards. Upon learning of Bimba’s death, Miguel took to Twitter to mourn his niece. “Have a good trip Bimba, my accomplice, my partner, my love, my dear daughter,” he wrote. “Guide me.”

Bimba had her first breast cancer operation in 2014, but by June 2016, she revealed the disease had spread to her “bones, liver and brain.” Although she was continuing treatment, she lost her battle just seven months later. So devastating.

