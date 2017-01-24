Click to Skip Ad
Bella Thorne Getting Her Nipple Pierced After Being ‘Inspired’ By Kendall Jenner

Tue, January 24, 2017 5:52pm EST by 1 Comment
Bella Thorne Nipple Piercing Kendall Jenner
REX/Shutterstock/FameFlynet
Like many of us, Bella Thorne thinks Kendall Jenner is #goals, and she looks up to her as a style icon. Bella tweeted on Jan. 23 that she’s going to copy one of Kendall’s signature accessories by piercing her nipple — check it out!

“So like I’m getting a nip piercing …#pullingAKendall #inspired,” Bella Thorne, 19, tweeted in reference to Kendall Jenner‘s nipple piercing. She also added an angel emoji:

Kendall Jenner Going Braless — See Her Hottest Photos Right Here

You have to admit that it’s cute that Bella looks up to the 21-year-old model so much, and of course we applaud Kendall for managing to pull off the edgy jewelry time and again. For example, we’ll never forget that time she stepped out in a sexy sheer black bodysuit, displaying her piercing for the world to see. (Her sister Kylie Jenner, 19, has one too, but Kendall shows hers off more, which is probably why Bella didn’t give Kylizzle a shout-out.)

Oh, and Bella is no stranger to body modification. She’s got tons of tattoos all over, including a small heart on her palm and one on her collarbone, tiny whiskers on her finger, and the words “Wild Kitty” tattooed on her calves. As for piercings, she got a septum on her 19th birthday in October 2016, and has plenty of ear piercings. What a rockstar!

Birthday starting off right with lots of laughs and kitties ❤️ #19 #love #kitties #saturday

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

That being said, we wouldn’t be shocked if Bella went out and got her nip(s) pierced, and documented the whole thing on Snapchat, as she is wont to do. We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, do you want Bella to get a nipple piercing like Kendall has? Tell us what you think!

