Bella Hadid: Is She Trying To Get The Weeknd’s Attention By Repeatedly Flashing Nipples?

Has anyone else noticed that Bella Hadid has been dressing sexier than ever recently!? The timing of her multiple, nipple-baring looks lately is interesting because it comes just after her ex, The Weeknd, was spotted PDAing with Selena Gomez. Could she be attempting to show him what he’s missing?!

Bella Hadid, 20, wore a sheer, black shirt with nothing underneath when she went out in Paris with Kendall Jenner, 21, on Jan. 21 — and when her black jacket swept to the side, photographers caught her with her nipples totally exposed! The wardrobe malfunction probably didn’t bother the supermodel too much, though, because just days later, she purposely put her nipples on full display while braless in a sheer dress for another event in Paris. OMG!

So, we have to wonder…is this sexier style a direct response to her breakup with The Weeknd?! The two split at the beginning of Nov. 2016, and on Jan. 11, his hot new romance with Selena Gomez, 24, was exposed when photos of them kissing from the night before surfaced online. Now, the 20-year-old is dressing racier than ever, and it could totally be her way of telling her ex to eat his heart out!

Whether or not The Weeknd has seen these sexy shots of Bella remains unclear, but the two have had a run-in since the pics of him and Selena came out — they both attended A$AP Rocky’s concert in New York City on Jan. 18! Although there were no photos of the two together, they were seen in videos with the same people, so it definitely seems like they were hanging out in the same group that night. However, after his trip to New York, The Weeknd reunited with Selena back in California.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella is purposely flaunting her nipples to make The Weeknd jealous?!

