‘Baywatch’: Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron Heat Up Winter In Sexy Posters

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Talk about hot! All-new and very sexy ‘Baywatch’ posters dropped on Jan. 24, turning up the heat in the dead of winter. See Zac Efron shirtless, Priyanka Chopra looking all kinds of fierce, and more of the cast teasing the hottest movie of 2017!

Summer may be more than a few months away, but the Baywatch cast is giving us our first taste of it with these steamy posters. Zac Efron, who plays Matthew Brody, strips shirtless and shows off his unbelievable abs in the middle of the freezing cold. Take off that huge parka, Zac! Let us see those beautiful arms!

Priyanka Chopra looks like the ice queen in her steamy poster. The Quantico star, who plays the movie’s villain Victoria Leeds, looks flawless in a slick white dress and sunglasses. “Don’t worry, summer is coming,” the posters say. Game of Thrones, Baywatch just stole your tagline thunder.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also flaunts his perfectly chiseled chest in one of the posters. The head lifeguard in charge looks like he’s the king of the beach. If you’ve got the chills, Dwayne’s poster will heat your right up.

Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach steam up their posters in their sexy lifeguard suits. These beauties are the epitome of girl power. Kelly is taking over the role of CJ Parker from Pamela Anderson, and she’s doing one heck of a job so far. She’s perfect for the role! Jon Bass, who plays Ronnie, shows off his chest, but it’s not nearly as chiseled as Zac and The Rock’s.

Baywatch will surf into theaters on May 26, 2017. The movie, based on the hit ’90s TV show, will also feature cameos by OG stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela.

