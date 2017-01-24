Barack & Michelle Obama Fresh-Faced & Relaxed On Post-Presidency Vacation — See Pics

Splash News / Instagram

The Obamas are vacation bound! The former president and first lady jetted off to the British Virgin Islands for a much needed getaway, Jan. 23! They appeared to be in good spirits despite their emotional goodbye in Washington D.C. after Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20. You have to see the island snaps!

Barack, 55, and Michelle Obama, 53, flew to their good friend, Richard Branson‘s private island, Jan. 23, via Richard’s private jet! The former first couple looked super relaxed and rested after they arrived on Necker Island, and they even posed for a photo with immigration officials and the local police commissioner, according to Daily Mail. CHECK OUT THE OBAMAS’ POST-PRESIDENCY VACATION PHOTOS HERE.

After their adorable photo op, the Obamas set sail on a motorcade, where they were then taken to a nearby boat, to eventually land on Branson’s private island, as reported by the site. Employees on the island were apparently spotted loading the couple’s luggage into the small wooden vessel.

Branson, who has been a dedicated supporter of the former president, is an English business magnate, investor and philanthropist. He has been a longtime supporter of Obamacare and Barack throughout his eight years in office. Branson is also involved in the concern over climate change, another thing he and the former president can bond over.

The businessman even took to his Instagram, Jan. 22, to post a photo of him and Obama, thanking him for his hard work. So nice! The two friends looked pleasant as ever, while sitting a table together.

#thanksobama A photo posted by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:43am PST

The Obamas’ island getaway comes immediately after they spent less than three days in Palm Springs following Donald Trump‘s [70] inauguration, Jan. 20. Barack and Michelle emotionally waved goodbye to the White House and the servicemen that lined their private plane that day, and it was a historic and sad moment to say the least. We will always miss you Barack and Michelle!

