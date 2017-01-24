Who knew so many hot male celebrities were born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18!? Stars like Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles and many more fall under the ‘Aquarius’ zodiac sign, and since their time of the year is here we want to help you figure out…which Aquarius hottie is your soulmate? Take our quiz right here!!

Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner and The Weeknd all have one thing in common (besides the fact that they’re major hunks, of course) — they’re all Aquarius’! Like many other well-known celebs, these guys were all born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, and we’re here to help you figure out which of the four you’d belong with.

All four of these hotties are having HUGE years — JT was just nominated for an Oscar for his song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Harry is starring in his first movie, Dunkirk, and working on solo music, The Weeknd is still riding the high of the success of his Nov. 2016 album, Starboy, and Taylor had a huge role on the second season of Scream Queens last fall.

Clearly, there’s no bad choice here…all of these men are pretty excellent catches. So, all you have to do is answer six easy questions above so we can get to know you better — and then you’ll find out whether you belong with Justin, Harry, The Weeknd or Taylor!

Plus, click through the gallery above to see a whole list of hunks that were born in the Jan. 20-Feb. 18 range and are therefore also Aquarius’. Ed Sheeran, Ashton Kutcher, Christian Bale and more are on the list, so you’ll want to check ’em all out!

HollywoodLifers, which Aquarius celeb is your favorite? Were you surprised by the results of your quiz at all? Who would you have wanted to end up with?