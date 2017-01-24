Amy Smart Reveals Baby Flora Arrived Via Surrogate After ‘Years Of Fertility Struggles’

Courtesy of Instagram

Amy Smart made a huge announcement on Jan. 23 when she revealed her newborn daughter Flora, who was born just last month, arrived via surrogate! The actress was also super candid about her & her husband Carter Oosterhouse’s fertility struggles, and how she’s ‘so grateful’ for their ‘loving’ surrogate. Aw!

Actress and former model Amy Smart, 40, shared with her followers on Jan. 23 over Instagram that she and her husband Carter Oosterhouse, 40, welcomed their daughter Flora via surrogate. But the Just Friends star didn’t stop there, she also posted an adorable photo of her baby girl accompanied by a touching caption dedicated to the couple’s “loving” surrogate.

“One month ago today, Dec. 26th our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world,” Amy wrote. “Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms… after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her. 🙏🏼✨🌸.” The blonde beauty and the actor first announced their daughter’s birth on New Year’s Eve via Instagram. The news came as a huge shock to fans as they didn’t reveal they had any plans at all to start a family.

At the time, they wrote on social media, “It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora🌸 to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017🙏🏼 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!! 💕🙌🏼😇.” In the announcement pic, Amy and Carter can be seen cuddling their sleeping infant girl in what appears to be a hospital bed.

The sweet duo began dating back in 2010, and just five months later they were engaged. They ended up tying the knot one year later in 2011. We could not be more excited for their newly expanded family!

