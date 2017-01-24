Courtesy of Twitter

Oops! ‘Today’ show anchor Al Roker got more than he bargained for when he smacked face-first into a plexiglass wall during the January 24 live broadcast! While the clip is hilarious, we really hope he didn’t get hurt! You seriously have to watch this insane clip.

Oh, Al Roker. The Today show legend was trying to get through a segment about body language, of all things, during the January 24 episode, when he ran into a little bit of trouble. Al, 62, was attempting to leave the stage and slammed face-first into the glass wall set up near the cameras! Ouch! He almost, almost went into a pratfall before catching himself in the nick of time.

Whew! Al recovers, though obviously flustered as his cohosts laugh at the blunder. “Wow, it’s a disappearing wall!” he says, laughing the goofy incident off. Nothing to see here, folks! He looked fine afterward and continued the segment, but there hasn’t been word as of press time how he’s really feeling. We hope he didn’t get hurt!

Al Roker running into a plexiglass wall is the video you didn't know you needed to see 🤣🔂 pic.twitter.com/y96t9lwzL7 — Brittany Bremer (@brittanyabremer) January 24, 2017

Al is known for being a bit of a klutz, so this gaffe wasn’t really out of the ordinary. Just recently, he called Jessica Biel “Jessica Alba” on the Golden Globes red carpet. He tried to give Vice President Mike Pence candy from the sidelines of the Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC (he didn’t want any, sadly). He’s had more than a few slips and spills over the years.

Back in 2014, Al and cohost Matt Lauer, 59, actually crashed into a wall while testing out the double luge when they covered the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Team USA member Matt Mortensen, 31, had to leap onto the track to save them when they careened into the wall, and then started flying backward! Yeah, Al’s definitely used to this happening on the regular.

