‘Dance Moms’: Abby Lee Miller’s ‘On The Verge Of Nervous Breakdown’ In New Trailer

REX/Shutterstock

It looks like things are getting intense on ‘Dance Moms!’ In a new trailer, the dancers are back in the Pittsburgh studio, where the show began, and instructor Abby Lee Miller is on the verge of a mental breakdown. HollywoodLife.com has the explosive new trailer — watch it here!

Dance Moms never fails to bring the drama, but this crazy new trailer for the rest of Season 7 brings drama to another level! The super tease, which was exclusively unveiled by PEOPLE, shows that Abby Lee Miller, 50, and her dance company are headed back to their original studio in Pittsburgh, where it all began.

All the memories — both good and bad — the reality star had in her first studio causes her to get emotional, which you can see in the vid. It’s about what’s to come that has Abby on the verge of a breakdown. The clip shows the dance instructor getting emotional as she says, “this is the last time I’m going to see my Pittsburgh studio.” Aww!

But the drama is just beginning! It seems like the Dance Moms themselves are over Abby’s antics and believe that she is avoiding her reality. “You can’t run from your mistakes, Abby,” one mom says, while another adds, “I think the sentencing kind of is bothering her.” The sentencing that the frustrated mother is referencing to occurred back in June 2016, in which the Lifetime star pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud. The original indictment in 2015 was due to Abby hiding about $750K of income in 2010, before filing for bankruptcy. Yikes!

Fortunately it doesn’t seem to bother the dance company founder enough, because she still has her usual teaching practices towards her dancers, and of course lots of yelling. With many of the moms against her and the surprising return of former ALDC dancer Chloe Lukasiak, it seems it might be too much for her. It definitely looks like a nervous breakdown is coming! Ahh!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new trailer for Dance Moms?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.