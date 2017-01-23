Over 2.5 million women and men marched all over the United States on Jan. 21, and HollywoodLife.com interviewed dozens of real women on the streets of Manhattan at the city’s explosive protest. Here, you can hear them explain why they’re channeling the terror they feel about President Donald Trump into action. WATCH!

You may have seen the celebrity videos from the marches, but HollywoodLife.com has also documented unique stories from participants in the peaceful Women’s March On New York City who hail from every background. You can watch these women share their experiences above!

Millions marched against our new President Donald Trump, 70, one day after he was officially sworn into office. Everyone from Miley Cyrus, 24, to Rihanna, 28, turned up to join the movement, and those who could or did not march took to social media to support their fellow women and allies.

“Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me,” Hillary Clinton, 69, tweeted. “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together,” she also wrote.

As for the numbers? An estimated 500,000 marched in Washington, D.C., while a whopping 750,000 showed up in Los Angeles, CA. New York saw 250,000 marchers, while Chicago, IL, Denver, CO and Boston, MA all had numbers in the hundred thousands, too. Simply amazing!

Thank you to every single person who joined us in the streets yesterday. Thank you to all the those who organized globally. Thank you to all the sister marches who marched in solidarity. Thank you to all the state organizers for your tireless work. Thank you every single person who worked themselves to the bone making this happen. We have changed the world. And this is only the beginning. #WomensMarch A photo posted by Women's March (@womensmarch) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

You can click through our gallery, attached, to see exclusive photos from the Women’s Marches in New York, Los Angeles and more.

HollywoodLifers, did you participate in your city’s Women’s March? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.