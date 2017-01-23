Women’s March On Atlanta: Protesters Hug & High-Five Cops In Amazing Video

Courtesy of Twitter

As millions of women marched all over the country, protestors in Atlanta, GA, showed the world the power of peaceful demonstration, when they gave police officers high-fives and hugs while walking by. WATCH the cool videos right here!

There were countless awesome moments from every chapter of the Women’s March on Jan. 21, but this one from the Women’s March On Atlanta might just take the cake. WATCH:

Video of protesters at Women's March giving Atlanta officers high-fives has been viewed over 4.5M times on Facebook pic.twitter.com/oGrMuXYCpi — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2017

An estimated 60,000 people marched through Atlanta to protest the presidency of Donald Trump, 70 (who was sworn into office one day prior), according to police. It started at 1:00 PM the Center for Civil and Human Rights, and ended at the Georgia State Capitol on Washington Street at around 5:00 PM. “I’m fired up! I’m ready to march,” Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis said in a speech to fire up the crowd, via WSB-TV. “I have on my marching shoes. Let’s do it!”

As you can see in the videos above, a group of marches extended their arms for high-fives and hugs as they passed police officers. The cops grinned back, and one commenter said: “Every time we marched past the cops everybody cheered and waved. It was really something.” Love it!

Check out some more pics from the march in Atlanta below:

Marchers (and a couple confused commuters) packed like sardines on the train bound for Atlanta's women's march. A photo posted by maurafriedman (@maurafriedman) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:15am PST

The Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women approaches the State Capitol. #atlantamarch #southdowntown A photo posted by South Downtown (@southdowntown) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

