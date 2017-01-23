Women’s March On Washington: What Do We Do Next?

Millions showed up across the country to protest Donald Trump and his policies on Jan. 21, but now that the Women’s March is over, there’s one important question: What happens next? Organizers started planning for next steps immediately after the successful rallies.

The turnout for the Women’s Marches across the country was even better than imagined. Three million protestors throughout the United States made their voices heard by showing up to march in cities all over the country, but whether or not these rallies will actually evoke political change still remains to be seen.

Just because the big day is over, doesn’t mean Women’s March organizers are throwing in the towel, though. In fact, just moments after the protests ended in Washington, the leaders of the march met for a networking session, where they discussed what would happen next, according to the New York Times. During the meeting, representative made pitches to marchers, introducing them to organizations that might appeal to them, which they could then sign up for. Planned Parenthood also held a meeting for organizers on Jan. 22, with taking action on healthcare as the top priority.

The goal for the Women’s March organization going forward is to keep up relationships with voters consistently, not just in the months leading up to elections. Research will be done on the protests in all 50 states to determine which issues are most important to the population, and volunteers will be recruited ahead of the midterm elections in 2018.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen and plenty more participated in Women’s Marches over the weekend, and will hopefully continue to use their voices to make a difference.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think the Women’s March organization and Planned Parenthood can invoke change now that the march is over?