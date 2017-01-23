Julio Jones: 5 Things To Know About The Atlanta Falcons Amazing Wide-Receiver

REX/Shuttershock

The sports world can’t stop buzzing about Julio Jones after yet another incredible performance, this time over the Green Bay Packers. Want to know more about the amazing Atlanta Falcons wide-receiver? HollywoodLife.com has everything you need to know about the Super Bowl bound all-star.

1. His actual name is Quintorris Lopez Jones.

Although he goes by Julio Jones, the football star’s real name is Quintorris Lopez Jones. We have to admit Julio is a lot easier to remember! The 27-year-old all-pro WR was born Feb. 3, 1989 in Foley, Alabama and towers over most corner backs at 6 feet 3 inches.

2. Julio isn’t just good at football. He’s an athletic freak of nature!

The Falcon wide-receiver attended Foley High School in Alabama and became a star not only in football, but also broke records in track as well as shining in basketball. Incredible! After high school, Julio was recruited to one of the nation’s top colleges for football, the University of Alabama. Dang!

3. He was the 6th pick out of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Julio is considered one of the Alabama’s greatest receivers of all time, statistically just behind Oakland Raiders’ Amari Cooper. After racking up the numbers in three seasons at the SEC powerhouse, Julio decided to skip his senior year of college to be eligible for the draft. Atlanta was desperate to get the stud WR, giving up five draft picks so that they could have Julio on their team. The athlete chose the number 11 as his jersey number for the Falcons in honor of the year that he was drafted.

4. Julio Jones loves his fans!

The 27-year-old football hunk has a big heart and is absolutely adorable when it comes to his fans. With almost half a million followers, Julio turns to Twitter to often share his excitement about a game or even to show his fans where they can get some deals on merchandise. The wide-receiver even creates contests on his website so fans can win tickets too. So nice!

5. Julio may be the best WR in the game!

He’s been an acclaimed wide-receiver since he was drafted 6 years ago, and Julio just seems to keep getting better. He has more career catches of 79-plus yards than football legends such as Andre Johnson, Steve Largent, Anquan Boldin, and many more. This season the Alabama-native’s performance against the Panthers made him the sixth player in NFL history to ever to have at least 300 receiving yards. Julio helped his team absolutely destroy the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 22, officially advancing them to the Super Bowl to play against the New England Patriots on Feb. 5th in Houston.

