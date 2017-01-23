Venus Williams Vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time for some sizzling tennis action from down under, as Venus Williams has once again made it to the Australian Open quarterfinals. She plays Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Dec. 23, and both want to get one step closer to the finals! It’s going to be good so tune in to see who advances!

In a tournament that saw the shocking eliminations of Andy Murray, 29, Novak Djokovic, 29, and Angelique Kerber, 29, it’s Venus Williams, 36, who remains steady and a dominant force in the 2017 Australian Open. She has dispatched all her opponents in straight sets, and has set her sights on the next target: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 25. These two will clash on the court around 7:00 PM ET so catch every second of this match!

Venus has had an international tour of competition during this tournament, but the results have been the same: victory in two sets. Though she had a little trouble putting away Kateryna Kozlova, 22, of the Ukraine, going 7(7) to Kateryna’s 6(5) in the first set, it’s been smooth sailing since then. Stefanie Vogele, 26, of Switzerland was shut down, 6-3, 6-2. China’s Duan Yingying, 27, fell 6-1, 6-0 and Germany’s Mona Barthel, 26, put up a fight before being silenced, 6-3, 7-5.

“This is what you do all the hard work in the off-season for,” Venus said after qualifying for her ninth trip to the Australian Open quarterfinals, according to The Guardian. “It’s wonderful to be in an opportunity to advance even further. I love it. It’s such a blessing. I think I was born to play this game, I really do. I’ve been blessed enough to do something I love and I think this was my calling because I grew so big and so tall and I can cover the court and hit it hard. I was meant to do this.”

Outside of facing Elina Svitolina, 22, of the Ukraine, Anastasia has faced her fellow Russian players. She beat Evgeniya Rodina, 27, Natalia Vikhlyantseva, 19, and Svetlana Kuznetsova, 31, to make it the quarterfinals. The No. 27 ranked player has 8 Women’s Tennis Association titles and 5 International Tennis Federation titles to her name. She has never advanced father than the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament. Will this be her year or will Venus make her way to the semis?

