‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Jax Gets Roasted & Brittany’s Mom Freaks Out Over A Rumor

Well, THAT was brutal. To celebrate his ’40th’ birthday, all of Jax’s friends came together to roast him on the Jan. 23 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Most of the jokes that were aimed at him were funny, but Brittany’s mom got offended after hearing about his alleged gay past.

Oddly enough, Kristen was the one who hosted the roast for Jax, which made her an easy target for everyone else when they took the stage to speak. For instance, when it was Ariana and Tom Sandoval‘s turns to speak on the Jan. 23 episode of Vanderpump Rules, they took jabs at Kristen for having sex with Jax and allegedly hooking up with Brittany. Of course, Brittany’s mom didn’t like hearing that, but she was at least forewarned about her daughter’s tryst with another woman. What she WASN’T prepared for was hearing about how Jax allegedly hooked up with a guy in the past — something that Tom Schwartz brought up during his turn at the roast. In fact, Brittany’s mom said she was “offended” by it. Jax said she’s extremely conservative, but is “offended” really the word she should be using? Heck, we’re offended that she’s offended.

Meanwhile, Scheana finally revealed that her marriage to Shay isn’t perfect. She opened up to Ariana about it, but said she could never do the same with Stassi, Katie and Kristen because they would later get drunk and throw it in her face. Scheana also got in a fight with the girls over the cost of Katie’s bachelorette party. So Scheana’s definitely not having the best week ever.

And while picking out paint together, Katie and Tom Schwartz got into a huge argument. Apparently, she felt like he was still drunk from the night before, but he said she came home the previous evening acting like a lunatic. His exact word was a “bitch.” She didn’t like that, so she stormed off, jumped in the car and sped off, demanding Schwartz take an Uber home. Lisa Vanderpump later chastised them for constantly fighting, saying they better get their act together before the wedding.

Oh yeah, and Lala is missing again.

