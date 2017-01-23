Annette Brown / The CW

As the eighth and final season of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ nears its dramatic ending, fans can rejoice at the fact that two very dead characters are set to make major returns on Jan. 27. In a sneak peek photo at this week’s upcoming episode, you can see Tyler Lockwood back in Mystic Falls. So is he alive again?! Find out here.

He may have died at the very sexy hands of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) earlier this season, but that’s not stopping Tyler Lockwood (Michael Trevino) from making (at least) one more appearance on The Vampire Diaries before it wraps up its eighth and final season in March. In a sneak peek at this week’s upcoming episode, Tyler appears to come face-to-face with his murderer and, we’ve got to say, he looks pissed.

In case you’re confused, or aren’t as caught up on Diaries as you should be, Damon’s showdown with Tyler is most likely happening in his head. At the end of last week’s episode, Sybil the Siren gave Damon his humanity back in order to mess with him.

But Tyler won’t be the only familiar face Mr. Salvatore meets in his mind’s eye. Check out the gallery above to get your first look at the return of another fan-favorite who hasn’t seen the light of day since she died back in Season 6. Spoiler alert: it isn’t Nina Dobrev. However, we’re still holding out hope that the former star of TVD will return before the show is dead and buried.

While we wait for that confirmation (or denial), here’s the official synopsis of the new episode straight from The CW: Sybil enacts revenge on Damon by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline (Candice King) Bonnie (Kat Graham) enter Damon’s mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan (Paul Wesley) is the key to Damon’s fate. It’s a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline (Kristen Gutoskie) jockey for its control.

HollywoodLifers, how excited are you for the return of Tyler Lockwood? Who else would you like to see return from the dead before the finale?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.