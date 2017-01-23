Troy Aikman Or Jay Z? Sports Fans Freak Over How Much Sports Analyst Looks Like Rapper

Courtesy of Twitter

This is hysterical! As former quarterback Troy Aikman and sportscaster Joe Buck announced the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers game, fans had a field day comparing the Cowboys star to rapper Jay-Z, and the differences are uncanny! See the funny comparisons.

Apparently Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one with doppelgangers! On Jan. 22, while former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, was announcing the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game, Twitter went off comparing his looks to that of Jay Z. In a hysterical string of tweets, users produced memes, side-by-side comparisons and hilarious one-liners that were just as entertaining as the game.

“These Jay Z/Troy Aikman memes are gonna be what saves this country. No politician can bring us all together like this,” one user wrote. Another quoted Jay Z’s lyrics from the song “Never Change,” with a few football twists, accompanied with a picture of Troy. “Lost 92 fumbles, had to fall back, Niners knocked me off my feet, but I crawled back.” LOL.

Prior to the game, Green Bay Packers fans had some serious issues with Troy and his partner. Packers fans launched a petition before their team’s Jan. 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys, calling for Troy and Joe to be banned from the FOX TV booth. “On behalf of the Green Bay Packers fans across the world, we would like action taken to prohibit them from giving their constant negative input about our team. We are sick of the biased announcing always coming from them,” the petition, which had 29,000 signatures, read. Still, the No. 1 FOX broadcast team announced the NFL divisional playoff, which the Packers won, 34-31. It was at the Packers Jan. 22 game against the Atlanta Falcons when the comparisons to H.O.V.A started flying.

Here’s some of our faves!

Thought Troy Aikman was Hov for a second 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M2ZRcW6dvH — ROAST™ (@TheBestRoasts) January 23, 2017

I'm done with these Troy Aikman/Jay Z comparisons. 💀 pic.twitter.com/oTtjGUY1Aj — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) January 23, 2017

Jay Z and Troy Aikman look like each other 😮 pic.twitter.com/ZggiXwXLOK — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) January 23, 2017

These jay-z/Troy aikman memes are gonna be what saves this country. No politician can bring us all together like this. — Garytt Robinson (@garytt_robinson) January 23, 2017

One was eh….the other was illmatic…that's one super bowl in a 10 year average @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/3rFKmov12S — Tristan (@AyoTristan) January 22, 2017

@moskev "Lost 92 fumbles, had to fall back, Niners knocked me off my feet, but I crawled back" pic.twitter.com/gagQS50VGM — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 22, 2017

Joe Buck: Aaron Rodgers is really getting smacked around out there today, Troy Troy Aikman: It's a hard knock life, Joe pic.twitter.com/lwPCoTxRDa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2017

So, HollywoodLifers, allow Troy Aikman to introduce himself. Who will you be cheering for at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5? Make sure you check back on HollywoodLife for all your gameday coverage!

