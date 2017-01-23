Tom Brady Defends Friendship With Donald Trump: Why Is It ‘Such A Big Deal?’

Tom Brady’s done with hiding: he and President Donald Trump are besties and he doesn’t care who knows! The New England Patriots star admitted to being tight with the controversial president, before openly asking why everyone keeps making a huge issue out of this bromance!

This friendship between Tom Brady, 39, and Donald Trump, 70, was confirmed during Tom’s weekly interview with WEEI’s Kirk And Callahan Show, according to TMZ. When asked if Tom made Donald’s hotline bling after Trump beat Hillary Clinton, 69, in the 201 presidential election, Brady admitted to making the call – sort of.

“I have called him, yes, in the past,” the New England Patriots star said “Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call. But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

“Why does everyone make such a big deal? I don’t understand it,” Tom wondered out loud, before one of the hosts called him out for playing dumb. After all, three million people participated in the Women’s March on Jan. 21, predominantly in response of the incoming Trump’s administration policies. When pressed to talk about Donald’s attitudes towards women, Tom tried to duck the issue the way he dodged the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense in the AFC Championship game.

“I don’t want to get into it,” he said, according to NESN, “but if you know someone, it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life. I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”

It seems that despite Gisele Bundchen, 36, telling her hubby to keep quiet, Tom couldn’t avoid talking about Trump. It didn’t help that the president name-dropped him during a speech on Jan. 19, according to Fox Sports. Trump gave Bob Kraft, 75, the Patriots’ owner, a shout-out, saying, “Your friend Tom just called, he feels good.” He called to congratulate us. He feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.” Well, the Patriots are headed to Super Bowl 51, and the president usually calls the winning team. It’s possibly Tom and Donald could have another phone date sooner than we think!

