Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

T.I.’s Taking Tiny & Kids To The Super Bowl After Rough Patch: He Wants To Fix His Family

Mon, January 23, 2017 9:23pm EST by Add first Comment
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
15 Photos

T.I.’s wife Tiny and their kids needs to pack their bags. The King of Atlanta is planning a special ‘family moment’ by taking his squad to Houston to cheer on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

T.I., 36, is about to score major points with Tiny, 41. The A-List couple have been going through a rough patch and TIP thinks that by bringing the gang to watch a potential Falcons win will make their family stronger. “He’s interested in him and Tiny watching his boys scream and shout, cheering on their team and having a memorable family moment that will bring him and Tiny that much closer,” a source close to the “Whatever You Like” rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s so in love with that woman and wants her to know that he’s a committed husband and father,” the source continued. “Their family means everything to him and he needs her to know that. Besides, they all love the Falcons so it’s especially important for TIP to have them all in Houston watching the biggest game of the year and having some genuine family moments in the process.”

Click For More Pics Of T.I. & Tiny

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the legendary Xscape singer recently filed for divorce. But, we’re told, Tiny did that to put him on notice and send him a message to “Get Ya Sh** Together,” just like his song on Urban Legend says. “Tiny’s just about to yank the divorce papers off the table, another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Fact is she loves TIP and was only trying to scare him to the bone by filing.”

HollywoodLifers, now it’s your turn to weigh in and let us know what you think. Do you think a family trip to the Super Bowl will bring T.I. and Tiny closer?

More T.I. & Tiny News:

T.I. & Tiny Reconciling? He Promised Their Sons He'll 'Never Upset Their Mother' Again
T.I.'s Fury Over Trump's Election Is Making Him Realize He Needs Tiny's Love
Tiny Worried About T.I. Cheating On Tour: She 'Hopes He Remembers' His Promises

ad