T.I.’s Taking Tiny & Kids To The Super Bowl After Rough Patch: He Wants To Fix His Family

T.I.’s wife Tiny and their kids needs to pack their bags. The King of Atlanta is planning a special ‘family moment’ by taking his squad to Houston to cheer on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

T.I., 36, is about to score major points with Tiny, 41. The A-List couple have been going through a rough patch and TIP thinks that by bringing the gang to watch a potential Falcons win will make their family stronger. “He’s interested in him and Tiny watching his boys scream and shout, cheering on their team and having a memorable family moment that will bring him and Tiny that much closer,” a source close to the “Whatever You Like” rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s so in love with that woman and wants her to know that he’s a committed husband and father,” the source continued. “Their family means everything to him and he needs her to know that. Besides, they all love the Falcons so it’s especially important for TIP to have them all in Houston watching the biggest game of the year and having some genuine family moments in the process.”

HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the legendary Xscape singer recently filed for divorce. But, we’re told, Tiny did that to put him on notice and send him a message to “Get Ya Sh** Together,” just like his song on Urban Legend says. “ HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Fact is she loves TIP and was only trying to scare him to the bone by filing.” Tiny’s just about to yank the divorce papers off the table, another source toldEXCLUSIVELY. “Fact is she loves TIP and was only trying to scare him to the bone by filing.” Aspreviously reported, the legendary Xscape singer recently filed for divorce. But, we’re told, Tiny did that to put him on notice and send him a message to “Get Ya Sh** Together,” just like his song on Urban Legend says. “

HollywoodLifers, now it’s your turn to weigh in and let us know what you think. Do you think a family trip to the Super Bowl will bring T.I. and Tiny closer?

