The Weeknd Furious Over Selena Gomez’ Ex Justin Bieber Dissing His ‘Whack’ Music?

Shade alert! Now that Justin Bieber has fired wicked shots at The Weeknd and his ‘whack’ music, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned just how the ‘Starboy’ crooner feels about the nasty diss. Read on for the truth — it might surprise you!

Justin Bieber, 22, might be throwing shade, but The Weeknd, 26, is totally dodging it! He really doesn’t care about what Justin thinks of his new romance with Selena Gomez, 24. “Selena loves the fact that her ex is jealous,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows Justin doesn’t really think The Weeknd’s music is whack. Plus, The Weeknd is too mature to blink an eye at Justin’s diss or anything else derogatory he has to say.” It sounds like the “Sorry” singer might be a little jealous of their newfound happiness.

Since breaking up with the brunette beauty, Justin hasn’t really had a steady girlfriend. He’s fooled around with Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian (and MORE), but always goes back to being single. It must be tough to watch Selena move on to a serious relationship when he’s flying solo all the time. When Justin made an appearance at Peppermint nightclub in West Hollywood to rock out on the drums, there shockingly wasn’t a girl on his arm. Instead, he hung out with good friend Andrew Watt as he covered “Come Together” by The Beatles.

“Selena is well aware that Justin wants what he doesn’t have,” the insider continues, which in this case is the “Good For You” singer and a passionate romance. As far as she is concerned, he’s missed the bus one too many times and she’s only got eyes for The Weeknd.” You can say that again! The new lovebirds have been going on all kinds of romantic dates lately, from scenic rooftop dinners around Los Angeles to intimate John Mayer concerts. Sorry, Justin, you’re just a fly on the wall at this point.

