The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: Why He’s Letting Justin Bieber’s Blatant Diss ‘Slide’

Justin Bieber wasn’t shy about shading The Weeknd’s music over the weekend, but the ‘Starboy’ singer isn’t letting it get to him. Instead, he’s focused on his romance with Selena Gomez, and is simply hoping the Biebs lets them continue their relationship in peace. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Count your lucky stars on this one, Justin Bieber! Instead of engaging in a war of words (or worse!) with his new gal, Selena Gomez’s, ex, The Weeknd, 26, is brushing Justin’s diss about his music under the rug — and here’s why.

“[The Weeknd’s] music speaks for itself. He doesn’t need Justin’s approval for anything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He really doesn’t want to be in a love triangle and doesn’t want any drama or hate coming from Justin. He likes Selena — he’s completely into her, and like he’s moved on from Bella [Hadid], she’s moved on from Justin. The Weeknd didn’t appreciate the diss, but he’s going to let it slide this time. But if Justin has any sense, he’d just go away and leave him and Selena alone!”

In case you missed it, the Biebs was hounded by photographers about Selena and The Weeknd on Jan. 20, and when asked if he would listen to a song by the 26-year-old, he said no because “That sh**’s wack!”

Of course, it couldn’t have been easy for Justin to see the recent photos of Sel and The Weeknd kissing and packing on the PDA after their date in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. Remember, the “Same Old Love” singer wasn’t thrilled when Justin started dating Sofia Richie, 18, over the summer, either — it even led to the exes getting in a major social media feud, with him eventually deleting his account and her taking a hiatus for several months. These two just can’t quit each other!

