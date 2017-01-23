‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Raven Meets Nick’s Parents, While Danielle Meets His Ex

Image Courtesy of ABC

Who says you can’t go home again? Nick Viall brought the ladies back to his hometown this week for some very intimate, and some very dirty dates.

This week kicked off at the pool party, right after Corinne straddled Nick in front of everyone and the girls were pissed. So we got to see the rest of Vanessa‘s conversation with Nick, where she told him she should give back her rose if he was just looking for someone to “f–k around” with. However, he was more than grateful for her honesty and reassured her he did “give a sh-t” about her. So sweet.

Sarah and Taylor approached Corinne before the first rose ceremony to tell her she needed to pull it together, something she clearly didn’t understand. Apparently Nick didn’t see anything wrong with her, as he gave her his final rose, sending Christen and Brittany home. Afterward, knowing how mad all the girls were that she was still there, she interrupted Nick’s toast and made it herself.

Let’s Talk About Ex(es), Baby

With that, the remaining girls headed to Nick’s hometown in Wisconsin for a very early hometown date. Danielle L. was chosen for the one-on-one, sp they made “Nikerdoodle” cookies, and ran into his ex-girlfriend on the street. She was gorgeous and very sweet, and had only good things to say about Nick, which Danielle took as a good sign.

I felt it was a little odd that they brought up so many past relationships through their date — they told each other details about their first kisses, he told her he used to make out with girls in the library. I mean, it made it seem like those were his only hometown memories. Regardless, they did have a good chat over drinks afterward about how guarded she was. He also asked her really important questions, like “When was the last time you went grocery shopping in sweatpants?” Her answer: “All the time.” Naturally, she got a rose.

The other one-on-one went to Raven (who I love). He took her to his sister’s soccer game where she met his parents — yes, the first one to meet the folks and his sister, Bella, who he was very close to. They went rollerskating after, and Raven totally bonded with Bella! At dinner, Raven revealed that she walked in on her ex with another girl after kicking down the door. When she saw them having sex, she beat her ex with the other woman’s stiletto. I mean, do you blame her? Anyway, Raven also admitted that she was falling in love with Nick! Of course, he got a rose.

Welcome Back To The Corinne Show

Now let’s talk about Corinne, since that’s what this whole season has been about so far. She was on this week’s group date, where they went to a farm and scooped manure, milked cows, you know, normal things a city kid would do. Corinne could not scoop manure because — duh — her hands lost circulation. She also complained through the entire thing, just making the girls dislike her even more. She argued with the ladies — first Sarah and then Kristina — who both told her she was immature.

I have to point out that when Sarah brought up her napping through the rose ceremony, she apologized for it. When Kristina brought it up later, she told her she was having a panic attack — not napping. After feeling “personally attacked,” she went and told Nick she finally had smoothed things over with the girls. What?!

Then it was time for the rose ceremony; Corinne was so over Taylor, so she finally had a one-on-one talk with her. Corinne thought Taylor was calling her an idiot, when she simply just said she didn’t have “emotional intelligence.” Of course the episode was “To be continued,” ending with Corinne saying she wanted to punch her in the face. And next week, one of them would be going one. Cross your fingers for a two on one date.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne is out of line?

