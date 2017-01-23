Tess Holliday Blasts Haters Who Diss Her For Breastfeeding At LA Women’s March

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Tess Holliday is taking a stand! The plus-size model SLAMMED haters who dissed her for breastfeeding her son at the LA Women’s March. She wrote a powerful message on Jan. 22, telling others to keep their ‘uneducated opinions’ off her body!

Mom goals! Tess Holliday, 31, isn’t going to let other’s dictate how she should feel about exposing her body. The stunning plus-size model proudly breastfed her son Bowie at the Los Angeles Women’s March on Jan. 21, taking to Instagram one day later with a post directed at her haters. She wrote, “Breastfeed anywhere ✊🏻 Thank you to my friend @jessicalouiseimagery for capturing this moment during today’s @womensmarchla #normalizebreastfeeding #womensmarchla.” Tess continued with a poignant message of inspiration for ladies everywhere.

Her message read, “Those saying that I should ‘cover up.’ You mean when I’m breastfeeding MY baby who was a) hungry & b) screaming because he was overly tired & the crowd overloaded his senses & it was the only way to comfort him?! I will feed my child anywhere I want. Also CA state law protects me to do so. Keep your uneducated opinions off my body.” Tess was joined by her hubby Nick Holliday, and she did what most mothers would do when her seven-month-old child began to cry. She calmed her son by breastfeeding him as the women marched on.

However, she was sadly shamed on social media for putting her breasts on display. One social media user wrote, “Ewww cover up,” while another added their own two cents, “I wouldn’t want my wife doing that with my children in public.” Sadly, Tess joins a list of other A-list celebs who have been bullied for publicly breastfeeding and sharing their intimate snaps online. Candice Swanepoel, Mila Kunis, Jaime King, Salma Hayek, and more have been subject to scrutiny. It looks like these ladies are willing to stand together, to fight for what they believe is right!

