‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle & David Hide Their Pregnancy From Producers

The Jan. 23 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ was appropriately titled ‘Privacy Please,’ and that’s because it’s exactly what Jenelle wanted. Despite revealing some clues about a possible pregnancy and a leaked police report that all but confirmed the news, Jenelle still kept mum when asked if she’s expecting.

Jenelle and David were being very cryptic on the Jan. 23 episode of Teen Mom 2. After they potentially bought a slot of land to build a new house on, Jenelle and David drove around while he had his hand over her belly. Then, they kept smiling at each other and Jenelle asked him if he was “shocked” when she told him. Again, more smiling ensued, before she said she would have to start wearing baggy sweatshirts. But when producers caught wind of this footage and asked them if they’re expecting, Jenelle and David said they were NOT pregnant. Later, they were involved in a car crash, and the leaked police report said the passenger (Jenelle) was at least 10 weeks pregnant. Jenelle’s mom then asked if her the news was true, but Jenelle just freaked out and refused to answer.

Meanwhile, Kailyn and Javi had trouble adjusting to their new relationship. He still seems invested in working things out, but the looks on her face told us that she’d rather have an ocean between them. Kailyn simply doesn’t like Javi. She got mad at him for asking what friend she was planning on hanging out with, opening his mail in her house, and playing dumb when she asked for the keys to her house back. Things are totally awkward between them, but we hope they can find some sort of common ground for the sake of the kids. It doesn’t seem like Isaac has a full grasp on what’s happening — poor kid.

Later, Leah finally finished moving in to her new home, and to celebrate, she planned a trip to Mexico with the girls. Unfortunately, redneck Jeremy didn’t seem to keen on that idea. He cringed upon hearing the word “Mexico,” and immediately called Corey to gossip about it. Corey didn’t seem to care, but he had no idea that Leah was taking the girls to Mexico. Her initial plan was to take the girls to Hawaii, however, a 22-hour flight didn’t seem ideal to her. Anyway, Corey eventually gave his blessing, and Jeremy… well, we’re not sure if he ever gave it or not. They have some serious communication problems.

Lastly, Chelsea found out Adam wasn’t paying his child support, even though he told the producers he was all caught up. He even planned a day to film with Aubree, but when producers showed up, he told them to wait outside because he was still waiting for Aubree to show up. And when the producers went to wait in their cars, he jumped in his truck and left. (What a classy guy!)

