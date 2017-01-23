Courtesy of Instagram

And the award for Best Father goes to…Tarek El Moussa! The newly single ‘Flip Or Flop’ hunk enjoyed some quality time with his daughter Taylor, by treating her to an amazing ‘American Girl Doll’ playdate. Watch the emotional video, right here!

The children will always come first! Stuck in the middle of Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa‘s, 32, divorce, daughter Taylor could really use a day of fun. That’s exactly what Tarek had in mind when he spoiled her with an American Girl barbie doll playdate! Taylor and three of her friends spent Jan. 23 by playing with dolls, brushing their hair, dressing them, and posing with their favorite ones. Tarek took the photos and turned them into a slideshow that he later posted to Instagram. With it, comes an emotional message that will melt your heart.

“Seriously the best day ever,” gushed the Flip Or Flop star. “I don’t know what to say other than I’m so fortunate to able to spend these times with my daughter. I literally cry every time I watch this video.” Tarek vowed in a previous Instagram post that he would alway put co-parenting first, and he’s really living up to his word. In fact, Tarek recently spent Friday night hanging out with Taylor and his son Brayden, but there was someone else in the house too…Someone who isn’t a stunning blonde named Christina.

We’re still not sure who this mystery brunette is, but she also enjoyed quality time with Tarek’s two kids over the weekend. Tarek and Christina have been casually dating other people, so maybe this pretty chick is his new girlfriend (or possibly the children’s nanny?) Taylor certainly seemed to like her since she was sitting on the woman’s lap! Regardless of Tarek’s curious personal life, it’s so heartwarming that he’s putting the kids first!

