Honey Boo Boo’s Dad, Sugar Bear, Marries Girlfriend 1 Year After Mama June Split

REX/Shutterstock

Weddings bells were ringing for Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson over the weekend! He married his girlfriend of a year after a quiet year long romance!

Congratulations are in order! Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 45, is a married man! The father of reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, wed his girlfriend of one year Jennifer Lamb, 43, RadarOnline reported. It is unclear if Alana attended the ceremony.

Sugar Bear met Jennifer through Facebook in 2015, according to RadarOnline. The pair began dating despite the hour and a half between them. Jennifer was from a small town called Dearing while Sugar Bear hailed from McIntyre. It was not long before the couple moved into together and Sugar Bear introduced Jennifer to Alana and her half-sister Anna Shannon Cardwell, 21. Anna is Sugar Bear’s ex Mama June‘s oldest daughter. She is married with kids of her own. Anna sweetly gave Jennifer her approval and told friends she’s “very nice.”

In the meantime, Mama June Shannon, 37, has been making some changes for herself since her split with Sugar Bear. The mother of four has been slimming down and looks great! As of August 2016, she’s lost an impressive 150 pounds in just twelve months. Mama June is not in any rush to lose weight. Instead she’s taking her time and shedding the pounds in a healthy way. Mama June tries to make more nutritional food choices and adding in moderate exercise into her daily routine.

She went on E!’s Botched to see about getting removing some of her excess skin from her svelte figure. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif applauded how far Mama June had come, but recommended she lose another 75 pounds before having the surgery. If she keeps up with her great new choices, we know Mama June can get to what weight she wants. You look beautiful already, Mama June!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sugar Bear’s new marriage? Send your congratulations to the happy couple below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.