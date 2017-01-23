‘L&HH’ Stevie J & Faith Evans Dating? He Reveals The Truth About Their Shocking Romance

Courtesy of Instagram

Stevie J is such a total heartbreaker, so is the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star still making his romance Faith Evans a priority? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if their relationship has been able to survive into 2017.

It was such a shocker when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J, 45, finally confirmed back in Dec. 2016 what we’d all been suspecting, that he and Faith Evans, 43, had taken their longtime friendship to the next level. Unfortunately, their love affair has proved to be fleeting, as the music producer says they’re no longer an item. “There’s nothing romantic between us now, that day has come and gone. Some times we crossed the lines and I’m not mad I crossed line, but I would rather have her as my friend than a romantic relationship because a friendship lasts a lifetime,” he tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The former couple has no love lost that their romance didn’t make it though, as he’s still working with Faith in the studio on her Biggie Smalls duet album The King & I which drops in Feb. The timing was terrible for Stevie to be going on any new love adventures anyway. He and his ex Joseline Hernandez, 30, just welcomed a baby girl Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28 and they’re in the middle of a nasty custody battle over the infant.

Great time on set today w/ @hitmansteviej_1 A photo posted by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Nov 8, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

Stevie and Faith’s romance developed after they reunited for the Bad Boy Reunion Tour in 2016, and all that time they spent together grew into something more. He told the Power 105.1 FM Breakfast Club on Dec. 15 that, “I’ve known her for like 25 years,” he revealed. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more,” adding they were still in the honeymoon stage of their relationship. Unfortunately the romance never got off the ground, as the Leave it to Stevie star has recently been linked to upcoming R&B singer Candice Boyd, 24, and she might even be joining the LHHATL cast. Oh that Stevie…always the player!

HollywoodLifers, did you think Stevie and Faith’s relationship ever stood a chance?

