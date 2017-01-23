‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Title Revealed & It’s Epic — Find Out Now

Image Courtesy of Disney

Disney released the following statement on Jan. 23: “We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.”

Rumored have swirled about the title of Episode 8 ever since the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Dec. 2015. Episode 8 will feature the return of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domnhall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. They’ll be joined by new cast members Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. Episode VIII will be Carrie’s final Star Wars film. The beloved actress, who played Princess Leia, died on Dec. 27 from a heart attack.

The new movie will be released on Dec. 15, 2017. Rian Johnson is taking over for J.J. Abrams as director. Hype for Episode 8 has been through the roof because of Rogue One’s recent release. Fans have been clamoring for more information about the new movie.

The first footage of The Force Awakens was unveiled almost one year prior to the movie’s release date. Will Episode 8 follow the same timeline? Daisy doesn’t think so…

“I watched a sizzle reel,” Daisy told Empire. “I went to go see Rian in the edit, and that was very…[makes excited noise] Rian sounds very happy. It’s very, very exciting. Rian doesn’t love showing stuff. I’ve seen bits and bobs, but he likes it to be done. So I think probably the first time I see it will be when it’s fully done. I don’t think anyone will see an early cut outside of the main editing team….”

