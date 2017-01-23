Soulja Boy Faces 4 Years In Jail After Charged with 2 Shocking Crimes: See Official Report

Courtesy of Instagram

This is crazy! Soulja Boy has been charged with on multiple counts involving the illegal possession of weapons and the details from the official report are shocking!

Soulja Boy, 26, could be going to jail! The rapper who’s legal name is DeAndre Cortez Way was charged on Monday, Jan. 23 with “illegally possessing firearms,” according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. If Soulja is convicted, he could be in jail for up to four years. The charges came after his arrest on Dec. 15. READ THE REPORT FROM THE L.A. DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HERE!

The details from the D.A.’s office are shocking because of the number of weapons Soulja had in his possession. He has been charged with “one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon, a Mini Draco AR-IS; unlawful firearm activity: felon in possession of a firearm, Glock 21 .45 caliber; and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, a Glock 21 handgun,” according to the official report. Yikes, that is serious stuff!

According to the prosecutor, “one of which was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle.” How did Soulja Boy end up with a gun stolen from a police car? This is so crazy! The rapper’s arraignment is expected sometime Monday at Department 100 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Van Nuys Branch.

The “Tell ‘Em” rapper was already on probation at the time of his arrest back in Dec. The police were called after Soulja had been threatening people online with gun violence, according to TMZ. When the cops arrived, they searched the residence and that was when they discovered the guns. “A firearm was recovered at the location of the arrest, violating the terms and condition of his probation. He was arrested in 3200 Block of Los Palos Drive in North Hollywood,” officer Liliana Preciado from the LAPD told HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts of Soulja Boy’s charges? Sound off in the comments below?

