‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Stars Reunite For Women’s March — See Girl Power Pics

Sisters forever! Amber Tamblyn reunited with her ‘Sisterhood’ costars America Ferrera and Blake Lively during Jan. 21’s Women’s March and it’s just too cute!

How sweet is this? Three out of four members of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunited at the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21 in New York City the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Amber Tamblyn, 33, shared two photos on Instagram with America Ferrera, 32, and Blake Lively, 29. It’s amazing that after all these years, the Sisterhood keeps getting together and their ties remain tight.

“Sister for life. For real. Forever,” Amber captioned her pic with America as the pair cuddled close during the march. America gave an incredible speech on Saturday that got the crowds totally fired up. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and the platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday,” she said. “But, the President is not America, his cabinet is not America, congress is not America, WE are America. And, we are here to stay.” So incredibly powerful!

Sister for life. For real. Forever. #womensmarch A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

“Sister #2 located in NYC march!” Amber posted when she ran into Blake in the midst of an enormous crowd as the sun set on the march. Blake shared own powerful Instagram explaining why she felt she had to participate in the demonstrations. “I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across. My march wasn’t driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact– we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful,” she wrote.

Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

The Women’s March on Jan. 21 where an estimated 3 million protesters demonstrated across the country and with a half a million showing up in Washington D.C. More protests took place around the U.S. with 400,000 in Manhattan alone and 100,000 more in Boston. You go, girls!

