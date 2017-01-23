It’s happening, you guys — our first listen of new Selena Gomez music is here! DJ Jax Jones has been teasing a collaboration with Sel for months, and he finally gave a sneak peek at their song together on Jan. 22. Listen here!

It’s just a ten second clip, but we’ll take it! “This is real, and you were right here all along,” Selena Gomez, 24, sings in the newly-released snippet of her song with Jax Jones. The DJ himself shared the sneak peek on his Instagram story after a fan asked him, “Where’s the song w/ selena? It’s been over a year.” He then directed the fan to where she could hear the track, and we obviously followed suit!

This collaboration has clearly been in the works for quite some time, and Selena has been hard at work on new music since she completed treatment at the end of last year. Recently, we’ve seen several photos of her in the studio, and we cannot wait to hear what she’s been working on!

A lot went down in the 24-year-old’s life over the last several months, so she’ll have tons to write about. Who could forget her public Instagram fight with ex, Justin Bieber, 22, over his relationship with Sofia Richie, 18, in August?! It wasn’t look after that that she cancelled the remainder of her tour and stepped away from the spotlight to spend some time at a treatment center in Tennessee.

Now, of course, there’s her new relationship with The Weeknd. The two reconnected at the American Music Awards after his breakup from Bella Hadid, 20, in November, and have secretly been seeing each other ever since. Their romance went public after photographers caught them PDAing on a date night on Jan. 10. We can’t wait to hear what she sings about him!

