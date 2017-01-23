Scott Disick Parties On ‘Boys Trip’ Amid Kourtney Kardashian Drama: Romance Trouble?

REX/Shutterstock

He’s flying solo! Amid the Kourtney Kardashian drama, Scott Disick has taken off out of LA for a ‘boys trip.’ The two reality stars are no strangers to doing the back and forth thing, but are they on the verge of yet ANOTHER split? Read on to find out!

Scott Disick, 33, was traveling as a single passenger when he jetted out of LA on Jan. 23. As he took off on a private jet to Utah to enjoy the Sundance Film Festival, on-again GF Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was left behind to look after their three kids. Is there trouble in paradise again? Sundance is a “boys trip” only, according to E!, which implies all wives and girlfriends are chilling at home — not just Kourt. “Scott is staying in a big house up in the hills with a bunch of guy friends,” an insider tells the site. “They were partying.” Hmmmm…not to assume the worst, sometimes Scott and alcohol are a dangerous mix.

Isn’t the reality hunk’s heavy boozing the reason Kourt dumped him in the first place? This is starting to sound all too familiar. Rumors of rocky waters in their rekindled romance exploded when the mother-of-three posted a curious Instagram picture that implies she’s not in love with Scott anymore. “Tell me how to love, it’s been so long,” she captioned a sexy bathroom selfie. her quote is actually a verse from The Weeknd’s song “Attention,” so maybe it’s not all bad news. Kourt could have just been listening to his latest album as she hung around the house in an over-sized Champion hoodie.

Unfortunately, Scott’s Sundance vacation doesn’t sound nearly as innocent. There were “tons of young women” at his party, the insider continues. “He had his bodyguard start kicking some people out.” Scott has betrayed Kourt’s trust once before when he was photographed rubbing his ex’s (Chloe Bartoli) back in Monaco, AND totally ditched her sister Kim Kardashian in Dubai. He’s worked so hard to earn her trust back, it’d be a waste to throw it away again.

HollywoodLifers, should Kourt be worried about Scott’s boys trip to Sundance?

