Savannah Chrisley Terrified To Drive Again After Brutal Car Crash — It Was ‘Traumatizing’

REX / Shutterstock

A week after fracturing one of her vertebrae in a horrific car crash, Savannah Chrisley isn’t at all worried about when she’ll return to the road. ‘She definitely is scared,’ a source close to the 19-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. To find out more, keep reading!

Savannah Chrisley is more worried about getting better than a quick return to the road. It’s been a week since the Chrisley Knows Best star’s horrific car accident and she has surrounded herself with friends and family who say the ordeal was nothing short of “traumatizing.” A source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “[Savannah] doesn’t want to drive anytime soon.”

“She definitely is scared and is in zero rush for when she is 100% to get behind the wheel again,” continues the source. “Its still all a bit traumatizing.” Considering the 19-year-old fractured a vertebrae in her neck and faces a six-week recovery, it is understandable that driving isn’t her top priority. Over the last seven days, she has taken to social media in reflection of the accident, its aftermath, and to have a few laughs.

After the accident I've been staying at my parents and it's been amazing…why you may ask?…I get to steal all @toddchrisley pajama pants😂 — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) January 22, 2017

Savannah lost control of her car and crashed into a guardrail on the morning of January 16. She had been attempting to readjust a floor mat after it became stuck under her gas pedal. In addition to the injury to her neck, she also sustained bruises and burns from the airbags. Some have theorized online that the reality star might’ve been texting and driving at the time of her accident, a claim she disputes wholeheartedly.

“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was dong this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on,” Savannah explains in a recent interview with People. “People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for,” she elaborates.

Online gossip aside, we’re glad to hear that Savannah is prioritizing her health – something she made clear on Instagram last week. “While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well,” she wrote. “I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear Savannah’s not planning on driving again anytime soon? If you could say anything to her to help along her recovery, what would it be?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.