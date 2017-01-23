Bella Hadid Kisses Designer Riccardo Tisci In ‘Hot Sandwich’ With Kendall Jenner — Steamy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Hadid looked like The Weeknd was hardly on her mind as she gave designer pal Riccardo Tisci, 42, a kiss in a steamy photo! He took to Instagram on Jan. 22 to share the sultry snap from Paris Fashion Week, and our favorite part is that Kendall Jenner appears to be napping through the whole thing. Take a look!

“A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow,” Riccardo Tisci, 42, captioned the pic of him and Bella Hadid, 20, locking lips. Kendall Jenner, 21, seems to be asleep in the pic — too funny. Doesn’t make for a very effective threesome, huh? Check it out:

A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

The Givenchy Artistic Director also covered Bella’s potentially exposed nipple with a heart emoji before he posted the photo. What a gentleman!

Of course, Bella, Kendall and the rest of the Kardashian fam have been friends with the openly gay designer for ages. Riccardo and Bella were also spotted walking hand in hand in Paris, clearly soaking up their quality time together. So sweet!

Finally, we’d be amiss if we didn’t discuss Bella and Kendalla’s super sexy sheer looks at PFW. Both ladies were spotted in see-through shirts with no bras underneath, both on and off the Givenchy runway, on Jan. 21 and the day after. The cold never bothered them anyway!

👼🏻 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this pic of Bella, Kendall and Riccardo? Tell us!

