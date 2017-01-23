Click to Skip Ad
Razzies Nominations: Julianne Hough, Ben Affleck & More Make The List Of 2017’s Worst

Mon, January 23, 2017 10:00am EST by Add first Comment
The nominations for the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards are in. The Razzies unveiled their picks for this year’s worst movies and actors just one day before the Oscar nominations are released. From Ben Affleck to Jared Leto to Julianne Hough, these celebs unfortunately earned nominations.

WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence 
Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day 
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant 

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa 
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day 
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa 
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence 
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty 
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2 

WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween 
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt 
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Ben Stiller, Zoolander  No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF  or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice  
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice   
Dirty Grandpa 
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence 
Suicide Squad 

HollywoodLifers, do you think these actors and movies deserved to get nominated? Let us know!

