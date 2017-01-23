‘Quantico’: Priyanka Chopra & Jake McLaughlin Tease Alex & Ryan’s ‘Bumpy’ Future

‘Quantico’ is back and on a new night! The show returns Jan. 23, picking up right where we left off with Alex finding out Ryan is a terrorist. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Priyanka Chopra and Jake McLaughlin about what’s next for Alex and Ryan!

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

What is Alex’s next move after the midseason finale?

We left off with Alex finding out that Ryan is one of the terrorists. We come in from that and Alex is at a place where she has kind of figured out that everything that she’s ever known is a lie. Her whole life has been turned upside down and going into the episode you’re going to see how she seeks out help and comes into situations with characters that she’s known who will help her solve what actually happened. And in the next two episodes you’ll find out what exactly the AIC is and there’s going to be an end to this whole crisis. But obviously it’s Quantico, and we have a lot more coming up. The two timelines merge, and I’m really exciting to see how people react to that as well.

How do you feel about moving to one timeline?

It was really hard to keep up with. For me as an actress, it’s a lot of work. Now what I like about the one timeline, because we’re filming it right now, is the fact that it has the excitement and the thriller aspect of what happens at The Farm. But at the same time, it has the drama of what happens in the future. It’s all just now within one timeline.

When Alex pulled off Ryan’s mask, what was going through her head?

Obviously, she knows Ryan’s a good person, and she wants to believe the fact that he’s undercover. But right now the stakes are so high, that you can’t not question everything and everyone. She’s so completely conflicted about the fact of what should she really believe and who should she trust.

What does this mean for Ryan and Alex going forward?

Ryan and Alex are star-crossed, man. They’re so connected with each other that no matter where they go they’ll always stay connected. I just want to see where the future of their relationship will be.

JAKE MCLAUGHLIN

After that final moment in the midseason finale, where does Ryan go from here?

Well, the last thing we saw was Alex ripping Ryan’s mask off and everyone finding out that he’s a terrorist. That unfolds a bit, and you’ll the reasoning as to why he became a terrorist and why other people became terrorists as well… You’ll find out the whole deal out later, and you’ll find out why I joined the AIC. Like, continued to prolong it as well. You see I get put on the President’s detail, but then I’m a part of this other thing. You’ll find out when I actually delved into that. You’ll find out pretty soon in the next few episodes.

What does this mean for Alex and Ryan’s relationship?

It means there’s some bumps ahead. But this season we’ve actually got a more adult relationship. It’s become more of where we talk things out, we can work through a lot of things. I don’t know if we’ll be able to work through this whole ordeal.

Because she has no idea of what Ryan’s involved in…

No, she doesn’t know right at this point. The last thing she sees is me throwing her out and her ripping the mask off and being blown away, and I use that as the opportunity to throw her past the laser wall. You’ll find out as to why that happened… They love each other very much, it’s just they keep getting put in these crazy situations that kind of force us to do things we don’t want to do.

Will this terrorist plot be resolved sooner rather than later?

We find out who the terrorists are and a lot of it gets resolved right here in the middle of the season. There’s some other stuff that happens that you find out later once the storyline becomes a little more linear.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex and Ryan can make it through this? Why do you think Ryan’s involved? Let us know!