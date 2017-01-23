‘Quantico’ Recap: Alex Deals With The Aftermath Of Ryan’s Betrayal

Get ready, because ‘Quantico’ is back and ready to rock your world. The show returned Jan. 23 (on a new night!) with Alex trying to wrap her head around Ryan’s betrayal. Plus, Alex may have to risk her integrity to save the world once again.

Hannah walks into Alex’s interrogation room, wondering what in the world Alex has gotten herself into this time. Even though she’s totally over Alex being the one who’s one step ahead of the FBI, she knows Alex’s gut instincts are usually right.

Alex starts to tell her everything, starting 10 months ago back at The Farm. Flashing back to The Farm, Alex and Ryan are getting hot and heavy on their nasty mattress in that abandoned safehouse. They are so perfect together.

She may not be working for the FBI anymore, but Alex is pretty glad about it. Now she’s just a CIA recruit. She doesn’t have to worry about balancing everything.

Now that she really can’t talk to Ryan about FBI stuff, Alex and Harry’s friendship is getting some quality time. Alex wants to find out who Owen is recruiting for and plans to go back to Owen’s house and take his phones. After doing some digging, Harry has discovered that the phones have vanished. Alex isn’t giving up, but Harry notes that she’s already tried to get close to Owen and that plan fell flat.

Meanwhile, Ryan tells Miranda what went down with Leon, Dayana, and the park ranger. The text they got from the AIC was deleted almost immediately after they got it, so they can’t trace it. Miranda’s worried about how Ryan’s going to handle Alex. He promises to keep the phone a secret. “She wont be a problem,” he says. “I won’t let her be.”

‘Ryan Is A Terrorist’

Alex admits to Hannah that she knew who had gotten recruited because they got special phones. Hannah begs Alex to give her one name, but ultimately doesn’t think she will. Then Alex spits out, “Ryan is a terrorist, Hannah.” BOOM.

Not surprisingly, Hannah isn’t convinced of Alex’s story. She tells Shelby to find a connection between Ryan and the attack. She also asks about Leon, whom Shelby swears is not a terrorist.

Back at The Farm, the next assignment involves seduction. The recruits head to the bar and have to get as many numbers as they can. Everyone’s doing well except Sebastian and Leon. Sebastian can’t get comfortable enough to talk to a girl, while Leon is guilt-ridden over what happened with the park ranger.

Ryan pulls Alex aside to talk about the AIC. He asks her if she’s going to continuing investigating. Even though it’s not her job anymore, she feels it’s her cause. Ryan’s ready to make a deal with her. If he finds out anything, he’ll let her know. All she has to do is stop digging herself.

The Art Of Seduction

The next step in the assignment involves waking up next to someone else. Harry knows this is an opportunity for Alex to get close to Owen, so he slips her drugs to roofie Owen. Ryan and Alex’s assignment is to seduce a bride and groom. Alex tells Ryan that he has her blessing to do whatever he needs to do. Harry reminds Alex to keep her focus on Owen. She does indeed drug him and gets him to open up about Lydia. She takes him back to his room, and he believes she wants to sleep with him to get ahead. Alex is extremely offended, as she should be. The thing is, Owen’s ready to make a move, and Alex knows it.

Ryan later sees Alex coming out of Owen’s room and gets the wrong idea. Harry bumps into him in the hallway and notices his AIC phone. Ruh roh. Ryan wakes up next to the bride, and we’re left to wonder if he actually did sleep with her. Later, Harry tells Alex about the phone that dropped out of Ryan’s pocket.

Meanwhile, Leon is beginning to realize “Jane” is not who she says she is. He asks Dayana how she knows when she’s getting played and vice versa. She says it’s when those people never want to talk about themselves. Dayana gets her assignment back to her room, but it just went downhill from there. She snaps and nearly kills the guy! She calls Leon to help her out. But that was all apart of her plan. She calls someone on the phone and says Leon shouldn’t be a part of what they’re doing. Is she working with the actual terrorists?

An Shocking Move To Save The World

After another taunt session, Sebastian kisses Harry right in front of his assignment to make sure he loses. But he secretly liked it. Harry, you just got played. Sebastian did end up sleeping with the girl, but he confesses to Harry that it didn’t feel right. For the first time ever, Harry doesn’t say anything. He just gets up and leaves.

Alex admits to Ryan that she lied about digging into the AIC. She refuses to let it go. “They chose me,” Ryan yells. “Not you. It’s over.” Um, what do you mean? It’s over with Alex and the AIC? Or their relationship?

That’s when Alex holds up a phone just like Ryan has. “That’s what I wanted you to believe,” she says. After her blowout with Ryan, Alex meets up with Harry. Apparently, Harry didn’t just give her a pill to roofie him. The pill will track everywhere Owen goes for a week because the radiation it releases. Props to you, Harry.

In the present day, Owen is in prison. Shelby believes the CLF’s target is the AIC. They’re not one in the same. The CLF is hunting the AIC. Hannah realizes there’s only one person who can put an end to all of this: Alex. She lets Alex out of FBI custody and Miranda’s gone, too! Miranda walks out and into a car with Alex. “I am one of the terrorists, and after the conversation we’re about to have, you will be, too,” Miranda says. And that’s the end of the episode! OMG!

