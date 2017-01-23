‘Quantico’ Season 2: Priyanka Chopra Previews What’s Next After That Latest Twist

‘Quantico’ dropped another mind-blowing twist at the end of the Jan. 23 episode. Priyanka Chopra talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what’s coming up for Alex, the fate of Alex and Ryan, and teases a shift in Alex’s relationship with Owen.

At the end of the episode, Miranda gets in the car with Alex. Where the heck does Alex go from there?

Miranda has been someone who has been a mentor to Alex. Someone she’s worked with and worked for. Now to see Miranda in this situation, I think throws Alex off even more. She has no understanding of what just happened. Her whole life has been turned upside down.

How deep is Miranda into this and how far is Alex willing to go to make things rights?

You know Alex. Alex is someone whose whole life is law enforcement after everything that happened with her father and the trauma that she’s been in. Her only focus and goal in life is protecting her country, and she’s extremely patriotic and really believes in that. I think she will do whatever it takes. She’s that kind of person.

We saw a lot Harry and Alex in the episode? Are going to see more of that?

Yes, there is a lot of Harry and Alex going forward. I think they have a really amazing relationship and a really amazing bond and friendship going forward. More than anything, it’s very sassy, their relationship. I love that.

Alex and Ryan really clashed over her investigating the AIC at The Farm? Is this the beginning of the end? They aren’t together in the present…

Honestly, even in life, relationships are so complicated. Ryan and Alex, because they work together and you know that whenever you have a relationship in a working environment, it sort of becomes complicated. And these two are working together right now and that has always been their problem. Both of them love their jobs. The choice has always been how do you stay in a relationship with someone when you have to keep secrets from them all the time> That’s what’s hard for them. It’s not that they don’t love each other. It’s not like they don’t want to be with each other. It’s hard to be able to prioritize between their jobs and their lives right now.

What’s next for Alex in regards to Owen?

I think Owen and Alex have a very complicated relationship. She started working for him and now they have their whole fallout because of the Lydia thing. They’re on very precarious ground with each other. They both have angst against each other, but they’re on equal territory. I think going into the future timeline, you will see how their relationship also changes very much from how it was and what it was.

