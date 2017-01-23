Priyanka Chopra Borrowed Beyonce’s Makeup Artist For A Sexy Smokey Eye

Courtesy of Instagram

Sir John, Beyonce’s go-to makeup artist, is super talented, and lent his gift to Priyanka Chopra for her appearance on ‘LIVE with Kelly’ on Jan. 23.

Priyanka Chopra looks amazing every time we see her, but we were really astounded when we saw her smokey eye and lavender lip on LIVE With Kelly on January 23.

We were obsessed with her gorgeous makeup and wondering who was the master behind it. We weren’t surprised when we found out it was Sir John! Sir John works with a ton of celebs, but most notably, he paints Beyonce for all her big events (Super Bowl halftime show, anyone?)

Priyanka usually paints her gorgeous lips a dark color — maroon or purple — but she has been experimenting lately. She wore a light pink shade at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, and on LIVE, she rocked a pretty lavender shade.

Her eyes were super dark and smokey — so gorgeous. They were lined in black and really popped. Her bold brows framed her face and looked magnificent.

Her hair was styled by Michael Silva, who frequently works with the Kardashians. He left her hair down, parted in the center, and styled in loose waves. It had tons of body and movement and was super shiny. It looked so healthy — must be all that Pantene she is using — she just signed on as their brand ambassador!

This may be our favorite hair and makeup look EVER on Priyanka, which is really saying something, because she always looks flawless!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Priyanka Chopra’s makeup on LIVE with Kelly?

