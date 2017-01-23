Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra headed to NYC on Jan. 23rd to promote the new season of her hit show, ‘Quantico,’ and she rocked two amazing looks in one day. We loved both of her dresses and we can’t decide which was our favorite! What do you think? VOTE.

Priyanka first headed to the talk show rocking a burnt orange, skin-tight ribbed maxi dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the rest of the frock hugged her amazing figure to perfection. The hem of the skirt was asymmetric and cutout on the side. She paired the dress with a simple pair of black leather pointy-toed pump and a long-sleeve, long black blazer that was cinched in at the waist.

When she was on the talk show, she swapped her orange frock for a fabulous floral wrap dress. The long-sleeve wrap dress featured a plunging v-neckline that showed off a ton of cleavage, and a ruched belt cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the floral patterned dress was cutout on the side showing off a hip-high slit and her amazing legs. She opted to add another pop of color with a pair of burgundy suede pointy-toed pumps.

Both of Priyanka’s outfits were so gorgeous and effortless, making it hard for us to choose a favorite! What do you guys think of her outfits? Which dress did you like better? VOTE.

