Pink Protests With Daughter, 5, & Newborn Son In LA’s Women’s March: See 1st Family Pic

Turning the historic women’s march into a family affair, Pink brought not only her husband along to help her support women’s rights, but also her 5-year-old daughter & adorable 4-WEEK-old son! The four even posed together for their 1st family photo — signs in hand — and it was too precious! Prepare to be inspired by Pink’s words here.

The family that marches together, stays together! Pink, 37, proudly brought her family along when she joined women around the world to march in the women’s march on Jan. 22. Taking to the streets of Los Angeles with her hubby Carey Hart, 41, her daughter Willow Sage, 5, and her baby son Jameson Moon, 4 weeks, Pink proved to her fans that you’re never too young to stand up for what you believe in — and we can not applaud her enough!

Sharing their first “Family Portrait” on Instagram, Pink captioned the sweet image simply yet powerfully. “We march together,” the singer wrote. In the pic, Pink can be seen carrying her little guy in a wrap across her chest while holding a sign that reads, “Unity, love, equality and a dash of nasty.” Willow stands by her side holding a sign of her own, “I’m strong, I love,” while Carey is pictured behind his family.

Carey posted a few photos from the march on his own Instagram page, first sharing with fans why he and his entire family — including newborn Jameson — marched in LA. “Very proud of my wife, and it was really special to march in the streets with my family today,” the artist wrote alongside a snapshot of Pink carrying their son and her sign. “I’m not pro republican, democrat, or government. I’m pro constitution and rights. Just as I’m pro gun, for anyone to marry whom they love regardless of gender or race, and women’s rights.”

The star continued, “I think it’s embarrassing that government has a say is what my wife or my adult daughter does with their body. I’m a big believer in staying in your lane. Don’t like what I’d do or say? Don’t pay attention. It isn’t your business. So how about government say out of women’s business?” He concluded by praising the women he works with while acknowledging the complexities of the issues that brought so many people to the streets across the world on Jan. 22.

“Lastly I have 2 amazing Women that work at the top of my personal business pyramid. I employ them because in my opinion they are the best people for the job. Period. I know this runs much deeper that what I just said, but I had to say my piece. Don’t like it? Stay in your lane 👍,” Carey said.

After more than a decade of marriage, Pink and Carey welcomed their second child together on Dec. 26, and we love that Pink is already teaching him about equality! After all, Millions of people took to the streets around the world for the Women’s March in protest against President Donald Trump, 70, and his perceived threat to women’s, LGBTQ, and immigrants’ rights. In LA, the likes of Kerry Washington; 39, Natalie Portman, 35; Ariana Grande, 23; Miley Cyrus, 24; and Jessica Biel, 34; all turned out for the event amongst many other celebs.

