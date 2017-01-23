Peta Murgatroyd Flaunts Thin Post-Baby Body In Bra & Towel 17 Days After Giving Birth

Courtesy of Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd is keeping it REAL after welcoming her 1st child, son Shai, earlier this month. Showing off the various stages of her post-pregnancy bod via social media, the ‘DWTS’ pro hid nothing from fans in her latest inspirational selfie. But while revealing her slimmer figure, Peta still proudly flaunted her still-there baby bump!

Celebrating bodies of ALL sizes, Peta Murgatroyd, 30, once again revealed her post-baby body in an inspiring Instagram post. After giving birth to her and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s son Shai on Jan. 4, the star promised to share her weight loss journey with fans via social media, and we love that the dancer is staying true to her word! Even better though, she’s being super honest with her followers, shamelessly showing her weekly progress and preaching that bouncing back to your pre-baby weight “takes time.”

“Love thy self ❤ #Day17 postpartum. I think I’m doing ok….and I’m actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back,” Peta captioned her newest mirror pic. “After 2 days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good.” In the photo, Peta can be seen posing in a colorful sports bra with a short black towel tied around her waist. And while the blonde beauty has definitely made impressive progress since her last bathroom pic on Jan. 15, she admitted her stomach still isn’t as flat as she would like it to be — but we LOVE that she’s embracing it and encouraging other women to do so too!

“After all, slow and steady wins the race!” Peta continued. “I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks 😉) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can’t run a mile, but the exercises I’ve planned out are a good start.” Way to tell it like it is, Peta!

She added, “Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn’t do a sit up, here’s day 17 and I’m doing 70+ 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Ladies, we all have to start somewhere…being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ❤ #theresnothinglikehardwork.” Aw! Cheers to loving our bodies at EVERY stage.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you inspired by Peta? Do you love how candid she’s been with fans about her post-baby weight loss journey?

