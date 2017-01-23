Olivia Munn Shading Aaron Rodgers’ Family Amidst Nasty Feud? — See Her New Message

REX/Shutterstock

Burn. Olivia Munn posted a handwritten message about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after their loss to the Falcons on Jan. 22. She wrote about the team’s ‘adversity’ off the field, so is she really dissing Aaron’s family for their ongoing rift with the quarterback and their lack of support for him this season?

“So proud of this team,” the handwritten note Olivia Munn, 36, posted on Instagram read. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

💛💚 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Now that sounds like a serious dig! Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Olivia have been estranged from his family, including Jordan Rodgers, 28, for years. Aaron has reportedly not even spoken to his family since 2014. The Rodgers family feud is so bad that Aaron’s family skipped watching him play in a huge NFL playoff game on Jan. 15.

There’s no word yet if Aaron’s family attended his game against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22. The Packers lost 21 to 44 to the Falcons, cutting their run to Super Bowl 51 short. Despite the big game, Jordan didn’t post a single thing about Aaron on Instagram or Twitter.

The fight that broke up the family reportedly involved Aaron and Jordan. They had a “blow-up argument” over “nothing interesting,” according to PEOPLE. Olivia has been by Aaron’s side since they started dating in 2014. While many fans speculated that Olivia may have had something to do with the family, the feud is just within the Rodgers family.

