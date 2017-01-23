Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton terrifyingly collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Jan. 23. Watch the shocking video of the completely unsettling incident here.

The governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, 69, collapsed suddenly while giving the State of the State address at the state Capitol to a crowd of shocked onlookers on Jan. 23, CBS reported. Journalists immediately took to Twitter and reported the shocking news and shared a clip of the horrifying incident.

In the haunting video above you can see that Mark paused during his speech for a sip of water before he appeared to be fainting while walking back from the podium. Mark was then tended to by EMTs behind the podium. Luckily, the Democratic politician appeared to be conscious five minutes later as he was taken away to a back room. After he collapsed the group adjourned.

MN Gov Dayton collapses during State of State. EMTs and MD attend to him on floor. pic.twitter.com/Yh5p0GbHso — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) January 24, 2017

Things started out rocky before the State of the State address, as Mark first stumbled upon entering into the Capitol chamber to address the audience. The governor has fainted in public before at a campaign event in 2016, with his staff citing overheating and dehydration as the cause of the incident.

Mark’s ideas for how to use a $1.4 billion budget surplus are expected to contradict those of the Minnesota Republicans who control both chambers of the state Legislature. The governor will be in office for two more years.

We know this incident must have been completely terrifying for both Mark and those eyewitnesses who saw his collapse. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark and his family at this difficult time. We hope that he recovers from the spell quickly and is able to continue on with all of his normal activities.

HollywoodLifers, leave your support for Mark and his family below!