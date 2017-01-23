Mel Gibson, 61, Welcomes 9th Child With Girlfriend, 26 — Baby Boy Lars Gerard

REX/Shutterstock

Baby joy! It’s a good thing Mel Gibson loves being a father, because he’s just become a daddy for the NINTH time. We’ve got all the details on the birth of his new little boy, right here.

A hearty congrats are in store for Mel Gibson, 61, as the director has become a proud papa for the ninth time! His girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross, 26, gave birth to the couple’s first child Jan. 22, in Los Angeles, with little Lars Gerard Gibson weighing in at five pounds and five ounces. “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!” a source tells PEOPLE.

Mel and Rosalind announced they had a little one on the way back in Sept. 2016, and an insider told the magazine that, “Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can’t wait to be parents together. The last two years have been some of his happiest years he’s ever had.” Their 35 year age difference hasn’t seemed to be a problem, as the Oscar winner has definitely calmed down a whole lot after some very turbulent years. The loving couple just appeared at the Golden Globes together on Jan. 8, and the former professional equestrian jumper looked as if she was about to pop!

Fatherhood is clearly the Hacksaw Ridge director’s greatest joy, as he had seven kids with his ex-wife of 31 years Robyn Moore. After they split, he went on to have a daughter Lucia, seven, with Russian model Oksana Grigorieva, 46, in 2009. Unfortunately they ended up in a nasty custody battle over the little girl, finally reaching an agreement in 2011. Hopefully this time around, baby Lars will grow up in a happy household with two loving parents who adore each other. Since Mel’s oldest child is 37, we’re sure his newest addition will have plenty of loving older brothers and sisters to help babysit whenever Mel and Rose need a little rest!

