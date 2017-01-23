Courtesy of Instagram

Freddie Tomlinson is officially 1 year old! And to celebrate his major milestone, Louis Tomlinson & his baby mama Briana Jungwirth came together to help their youngster blow out his first set of birthday candles — and their intimate b-day celebration was beyond adorable! He even had TWO special cakes made — check it all out here.

There’s no question Freddie Tomlinson had a memorable first birthday. After all, BOTH his parents: Briana Jungwirth and Louis Tomlinson, 25, were there to him help celebrate! We don’t see Briana and Louis together often, but we love how they reunited to help make their little boy’s big day extra special — and it certainly seemed like everyone had a great time together!

ONE A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 22, 2017

Sharing one video and one picture over Instagram on Jan. 21, Briana gave fans a sneak peek into how she and the One Directioner celebrated baby Freddie’s milestone. In her vid, Louis grins ear-to-ear as he helps their tiny son stand while his mom presents him with a white frosted cake featuring the child’s photo and the words “Happy birthday Freddie.” Aw! How cute is THAT? She captioned the silent clip, “Special first birthday :).”

The three were joined by at least two other people at the party, the video shows. Later, Briana gave us an even better view of Freddie’s b-day treats, which included not just the one cake but TWO delicious-looking desserts. The second appeared to be a chocolate cake and was covered in sprinkles. “ONE,” the mom-of-one captioned the snapshot. And while Bri was the only one who shared moments from Freddie’s birthday on Instagram, Louis took to Twitter to post his own thoughts on his son turning one.

“Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!” the X Factor alum tweeted. Louis became the first member of the pop group to become a dad, with Liam Payne, 23, about to follow in his footsteps, when Briana, a Los Angeles stylist who was allegedly a one night stand, gave birth to their son. And clearly Louis loves fatherhood — it’s apparently even changed him for the better.

“I don’t think it’s changed my writing too much. It’s not as if I’m writing songs about my son. I mean, I love him, obviously, but yeah, it’s affected how I am as a person, a little bit. I’d like to say it’s made me a bit more mature,” he told SiriusXM earlier this month. SO sweet!

