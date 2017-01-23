Iggy Azalea & French Montana Split?: She’s Caught PDAing With New Guy In Mexico

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Iggy Azalea was spotted making out with music producer LJay Currie in Mexico, and there are even pics of them getting cozy during the vacation. Get all of the details and see the super steamy photos right here!

Iggy Azalea, 26, had some fun in the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with music producer LJay Currie, as eyewitnesses tell Us Weekly. “They flew in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday,” a source told the mag. “They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.” Ooh! CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF IGGY IN A BIKINI AS SHE PDAS WITH LJAY ON A LUXURY YACHT!

“He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn’t shy about putting his hands all over her body,” the insider also shared with the magazine. “They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach.” So romantic! As you can see in the hot pics, LJAy has his hands all over Iggy’s butt as they passionately make out with each other. Iggy, who also went paddleboarding with her new beau, looked super sexy in her red bikini and cornrows!

Well, it would seem that Iggy has moved on from fellow rapper French Montana. She was having “a lot of fun” with him, as we previously told you exclusively, and was even getting ready to “say yes” to a proposal from him as of Nov. 2016. However, it looks like the tide has changed, and Iggy seems totally smitten with her new flame!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Iggy and LJay make a cute couple? Tell us how you feel, and if you’re bummed she’s over French!

