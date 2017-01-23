Liam Payne Narrowly Escapes Being Shot During Scary Shooting At L.A. Club

REX/SHutterstock

A night of partying turned into an absolute nightmare for Liam Payne, who was at Peppermint Nightclub on Jan. 21 when shots were fired outside the venue. Luckily, Liam was able to avoid any danger, but clearly, this is a terrifying situation for anybody present.

Things took a scary turn at Peppermint Nightclub in West Hollywood on Jan. 22 — a man who tried to enter the establishment with a fake ID reportedly got into a scuffle with security, which ended with him firing shots from a gun in the club’s parking lot, according to TMZ.

Peppermint is a popular celebrity hotspot, and on the day in question, Liam Payne, 23, was inside enjoying a night out. Luckily, he was able to avoid the danger taking place in the parking lot, although the site reports that he left the club just a half hour after the reported shooting. The suspected shooter is till on the loose.

Liam is currently spending time in Los Angeles to work on his first solo record. Unfortunately, that means he had to leave his girlfriend, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, at home in the UK while pregnant. “It was difficult, but they decided that Cheryl should stay home, as all that traveling would have been too much with her being pregnant,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is not expected that their baby will be born for a while, so they are both relaxed about it.”

The 23-year-old and his gorgeous gal have yet to actually confirm the pregnancy news themselves, but there was no hiding her growing baby bump when they were photographed during a night out in December. We couldn’t be more excited for them!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that there was a shooting at this popular nightclub? Are you surprised Liam isn’t back home with his pregnant girlfriend?

