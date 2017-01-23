Lea Michele Cuddles With Cory Monteith In Sweet Pic Nearly 4 Years After His Death

Courtesy of Instagram

We’re absolutely sobbing right now. Over the past several days, Lea Michele has been posting throwback photos on Instagram, but none have touched our hearts as much as her Jan. 23 posting has. And that’s because it’s an adorable photo of Lea and Cory Monteith before his tragic death.

Lea Michele should have advised us to have tissues ready before she posted her adorable throwback picture on Instagram on Jan. 23. The 2012 picture, which you can see above, shows Lea draped over Cory Monteith‘s chest a year before his tragic death. Pictures often say a 1000 words, but this one just screams “love,” which is why we’re emotional messes right now!

If you ask us, it seems pretty clear that Lea’s missing her late boyfriend. The photo has no caption, but the Polaroid picture of Lea and Cory reads “Bleeker St.” and “2012,” which was the year it was taken.

We’re not quite sure why Lea posted the photo, but she has been posting a lot of Polaroids over the last several days.

In case you’re unaware, Lea, 30, and Cory starred on Fox’s Glee together. They also dated for more than year before he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013. He was just 31. Despite having completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in April 2013, authorities said he died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol.

On the 3-year anniversary of his death, Lea shared a sweet message to Cory. She said, “We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together.. But the memories.. they’re the best of my life.. Love you Cory❤️.” Aww. (Annnnnnd, the tears are back.)

